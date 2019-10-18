Services
Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
201-939-0098
Frances Howard
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frances Ann Howard


1927 - 2019
Frances Ann Howard Obituary
Frances Ann Howard

Rutherford - Frances Ann (nee Valentine) Howard 91 of Rutherford, NJ passed away on October 13, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. Born in Jersey City, NJ Frances was employed as a Nurse with the Jersey City Medical Center for many years. Beloved wife of the late Edward Howard , who predeceased her in 2001. Loving mother of Edward Jr. and Douglas Howard. Cherished grandmother of Christopher & Courtney. Great grandmother of Kiara. Memorial Service Saturday October 19, 2019 from 2-4PM at the Macagna Diffily Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave Rutherford, NJ. www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com
