Rutherford - Frances Ann (nee Valentine) Howard 91 of Rutherford, NJ passed away on October 13, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. Born in Jersey City, NJ Frances was employed as a Nurse with the Jersey City Medical Center for many years. Beloved wife of the late Edward Howard , who predeceased her in 2001. Loving mother of Edward Jr. and Douglas Howard. Cherished grandmother of Christopher & Courtney. Great grandmother of Kiara. Memorial Service Saturday October 19, 2019 from 2-4PM at the Macagna Diffily Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave Rutherford, NJ. www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com