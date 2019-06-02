Services
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Avenue
Haledon, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Avenue
Haledon, NJ
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul's R.C. Church
Prospect Park, NJ
View Map
Haledon - Frances M. Barry (nee Belle) 97 of Haledon, NJ passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born in Paterson, NJ and has lived in Haledon since 1971. She was a Legal Secretary for Joseph LaCava, Esq. for 40 years and retired in 1991. She had previously worked as a secretary for the U.S. Army School in Paterson. She was a parishioner of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Prospect Park, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Jack Barry. Devoted mother of Jacolyn Pecoraro and her husband Neil and Richard Barry and his companion Nora. Loving grandmother of Gerry Homsany and his wife Kalliope, Greg Homsany, Gess Homsany and his wife Tania, Rich Barry and his wife Corrina, Ryan Barry and his wife Rae Anne and Doug Barry. Dear sister of Robert Belle and his wife Helen and the late Thomas Belle and his late wife Nancy. She is aslo survived by eleven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was a very intelligent woman who was loving and devoted to her family and will be remembered for her selflessness. She was a fantastic cook and loved music, reading and doing crossword puzzles. Funeral from DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy at St. Paul's R.C. Church, Prospect Park, NJ ay 10:30 AM. Cremation is private. Visiting on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Memorial Gifts to , would be appreciated.
