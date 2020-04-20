|
|
Brucato, Frances (nee Garafano), age 93 of Totowa at rest in Toms River on April 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Brucato (2018). Loving mother of Joseph Brucato of Toms River, and the late Gerald Brucato (2010). Adoring grandmother of Joseph Brucato, Lily Brucato, Candice Brucato, and Faith Brucato. Dear sister of Gloria Dykstra. Born in Paterson, she lived in Paterson for 28 years, then in Totowa before just recently moving to Toms River. She was a Lab Assistant for Berlex Labs, Wayne for 10 years before retiring in 1991. Mrs. Brucato was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Totowa First Aid Squad. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services will be private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hosptial, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.