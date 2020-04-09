|
Frances Bush Frey
Saddle River - Frances, 90 years young, died on April 9 from complications from the horrible virus Covid 19 while living at Brighten Gardens Assisted Living in Saddle River. Born in the Bronx NY to her parents John and Flora Bergin, Fran lived in Mahwah NJ for most of the last 35 years. She worked as a secretary in New York City for Okonite Wire and Cable Co and later was manager at Waldwick Covered Tennis Courts, a job she loved. She was an avid bridge player, intrepid traveler and enjoyed being with her friends and family. She further expanded her horizons by taking courses at William Paterson State College. Fran was predeceased by her first husband Herbert Bush in 1976 and her second husband Martin Frey Jr in 2003. She is survived by her loving children Bonnie Rowe and her husband Lynn, John Bush and his wife Diana, Jim Bush and his wife Nancy, and Cathy Lattanzi and her husband Albert and her step daughters Vicki Witherbee and her husband Wayne, and Tracey Galle and her husband Tony. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Steve Rowe, Jack Bush, William Bush, and Michael Bush, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother John Bergin and her sister Mildred Oberle. Due to the everchanging scenario of the Covid-19/Coronavirus situation, Fran's family has decided to hold a memorial service at a later date. Once a date has been decided, the website will be updated accordingly. The family thanks you for your understanding in this matter. Memorial donations in Fran's name can be made to Table to Table, 611 Route 46 West, Suite 240, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 (tabletotable.org) - a community food rescue with a mission to serve the hungry of Northern Jersey. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff.