Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anne Church
15-05 St. Anne Street
Fair Lawn, NJ
View Map
Frances C. Del Vecchio Obituary
Frances C. Del Vecchio

Peel, AR - Frances C. Del Vecchio, age 100, of Peel, AR passed away on October 17, 2019. Born and raised in Paterson, NJ, she resided in Fair Lawn, NJ for most of her life. A proud Army veteran serving as a registered nurse during World War II, she was a member of V.F.W. Post 281 of Fair Lawn. She was a parishioner of St. Anne Church in Fair Lawn.

Prior to retiring in 1992, she was a registered nurse with St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Paterson for over 30 years.

Beloved daughter of the late Daniel and Lillian (Scacchi) Del Vecchio. Dear sister of Victor Dell and wife Ruth. Loving aunt of Jeffrey Dell and wife Patricia.

The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, October 28, 2019, 10-11 am at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, October 28, 2019, 11:30 am at St. Anne Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frances to V.F.W. Post 281, 33-02 Morlot Avenue, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 would be appreciated. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.
