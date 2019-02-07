|
|
Frances C. DeMaria
Wanaque - Frances C. DeMaria, 88, of Wanaque, NJ, formerly of Oradell, NJ passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Domenick DeMaria. Loving mother of Paula Mitton, Angelo DeMaria and Alfonse DeMaria. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Jennifer, Caroline, EJ, Gina, Angelo, Alfonse, Haley, Vincent and predeceased by her grandson Lucas. Adored great-grandmother of Herman, Xavier and Emmersen. Frances, Grandma Chocolate, was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10 AM at Church of the Presentation, Upper Saddle River, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frances's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or . Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.