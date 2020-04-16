|
|
Frances Caldwell
Frances Caldwell, 79, died on April 12th Fran, known to many generations of Northern Valley Demarest students and faculty as "Crabby," was a lifelong Closter resident. She graduated from Northern Valley Regional High School, Demarest, where she was a leader in the Girls' Athletic Association, and earned her Bachelor's Degree at Skidmore College. Fran excelled athletically beyond scholastic sports. She was a skilled waterskier and informal coach to many at her summer home in the Adirondacks. She began her teaching career at Mahwah High School before settling into her beloved Northern Valley Demarest where she taught Phys Ed, Health, and Driver's Ed. When Title IX mandated equal funding for girls' and womens' athletics Fran ushered in girls' interscholastic sports at Demarest. She coached basketball and field hockey. Fran's role teaching classes that all students were required to take and, very notably, her voluntary role as the stalwart monitor of Morning Detention (a post she held onto long after her retirement from teaching) enabled her access to every single student who came through the school. Her consistent sternness—applied equally to honor students, athletes, and those for whom high school was not their best time in life—along with her wicked and warm sense of humor—endeared her to 40 years of Demarest students, many of whom became close personal friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Hugh Caldwell and Frances Hosterman Caldwell, and her brothers, Hugh "Trooper" Caldwell, and John "Jack" Caldwell. She is survived by her sister, Cindy Ryan, her fellow Demarest graduates and nieces Mary Caldwell and Kathy Caldwell, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. A celebration of her life will be held, post-pandemic quarantine. In her honor, donations may be made to the Paradox Lake Association, the Church of St. Mary in Closter, and the ASPCA.