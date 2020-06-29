Frances Cantore
Cantore, Frances,(nee Signorello), 103, died peacefully at home, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Mrs. Cantore was born in Italy and at the age of 5, her family brought her to America through Ellis Island and settled in Brooklyn. She married her husband, James Cantore and they lived a short while in Lodi, NJ before moving to Lyndhurst in 1951, where she has lived ever since. Frances was a skilled seamstress, and started working in the Garment District of New York CIty. After raising her family, later in life, she worked for the Dara Dress Company, Rutherford on the Anne Fogarty dress line for many years before retiring. She was a devout parishoner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church of Lyndhurst, where she was also a member of their Rosary Society, Seniors and the choir. Frances, with her husband, enjoyed their country home in the Catskills, sharing beautiful times with their children and grandchildren. Frances is predeceased by her beloved husband, James Cantore in 1992. She is survived by her loving daughters, Elvera Troncone & her husband, Vincent and Josephine Bonomo & her husband, Ernest C.,Jr., by her dear grandchildren, Vincent Troncone, Jr., Donna Lombardi (Raymond), Ernest Carl Bonomo,III (Diana) and James Bonomo (Lisa) and her cherished great grandchildren, Christopher and Raymond Lombardi, Ernest Carl Bonomo, IV and Calista Rayne Bonomo. Frances is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Nazare Memorial Home Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst . Please consider a donation in Frances' memory to Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare, 516 Valley Brook Avenue, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071. You may also visit our website at nazarememorialhome.com and express your condolence to her family by using our tribute wall.
Cantore, Frances,(nee Signorello), 103, died peacefully at home, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Mrs. Cantore was born in Italy and at the age of 5, her family brought her to America through Ellis Island and settled in Brooklyn. She married her husband, James Cantore and they lived a short while in Lodi, NJ before moving to Lyndhurst in 1951, where she has lived ever since. Frances was a skilled seamstress, and started working in the Garment District of New York CIty. After raising her family, later in life, she worked for the Dara Dress Company, Rutherford on the Anne Fogarty dress line for many years before retiring. She was a devout parishoner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church of Lyndhurst, where she was also a member of their Rosary Society, Seniors and the choir. Frances, with her husband, enjoyed their country home in the Catskills, sharing beautiful times with their children and grandchildren. Frances is predeceased by her beloved husband, James Cantore in 1992. She is survived by her loving daughters, Elvera Troncone & her husband, Vincent and Josephine Bonomo & her husband, Ernest C.,Jr., by her dear grandchildren, Vincent Troncone, Jr., Donna Lombardi (Raymond), Ernest Carl Bonomo,III (Diana) and James Bonomo (Lisa) and her cherished great grandchildren, Christopher and Raymond Lombardi, Ernest Carl Bonomo, IV and Calista Rayne Bonomo. Frances is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Nazare Memorial Home Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst . Please consider a donation in Frances' memory to Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare, 516 Valley Brook Avenue, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071. You may also visit our website at nazarememorialhome.com and express your condolence to her family by using our tribute wall.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.