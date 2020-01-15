|
Frances Cecelia Plump
Port St. Lucie, FL - Frances Cecelia Plump, affectionately known as "Fa-Fa", passed away at the age of 95 in Port St. Lucie, Florida where she had resided for the last 30 years.
Frances grew up in Paramus, New Jersey at Spring Valley Road. Longtime Paramus residents may remember her home as "the old schoolhouse".
Frances attended Hackensack High School and graduated in 1941. It was there that she met her husband-to-be, and the only man she ever dated, Robert John Plump. They were married for 46 years when Robert died in 1986 at the age of 64. They were blessed with two children, Jeanne Turnow and Robert John Plump Jr., who passed away in 2010.
Her beautiful life will be cherished in the lives of her family which includes daughter Jeanne Turnow and her husband Ron, Karin Plump (daughter-in-law) and her precious grandchildren and their spouses. Included are Kristen Turnow-Heintz and her husband T.J., Bradford H. Turnow and his wife Tara, Johnny Plump and his wife Jessica, and Jamie Plump. "Fa-Fa" had six great-grandchildren who adored her. Included are Ashley and her husband Mike, Joseph, Jack, Gehrig, Harrison, and Luke, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Sunday January 19, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Monday January 20, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ
