Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church
234 N. Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Plump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Cecelia Plump

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Cecelia Plump Obituary
Frances Cecelia Plump

Port St. Lucie, FL - Frances Cecelia Plump, affectionately known as "Fa-Fa", passed away at the age of 95 in Port St. Lucie, Florida where she had resided for the last 30 years.

Frances grew up in Paramus, New Jersey at Spring Valley Road. Longtime Paramus residents may remember her home as "the old schoolhouse".

Frances attended Hackensack High School and graduated in 1941. It was there that she met her husband-to-be, and the only man she ever dated, Robert John Plump. They were married for 46 years when Robert died in 1986 at the age of 64. They were blessed with two children, Jeanne Turnow and Robert John Plump Jr., who passed away in 2010.

Her beautiful life will be cherished in the lives of her family which includes daughter Jeanne Turnow and her husband Ron, Karin Plump (daughter-in-law) and her precious grandchildren and their spouses. Included are Kristen Turnow-Heintz and her husband T.J., Bradford H. Turnow and his wife Tara, Johnny Plump and his wife Jessica, and Jamie Plump. "Fa-Fa" had six great-grandchildren who adored her. Included are Ashley and her husband Mike, Joseph, Jack, Gehrig, Harrison, and Luke, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Sunday January 19, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Monday January 20, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -