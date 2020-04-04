|
|
Frances Coleman
Paterson - Frances Coleman (Bridge), 82, of Paterson, passed away on April 2, 2020. She was born in Paterson on August 9, 1937 to the late Frank and Margaret Bridge. In her younger years, Frances enjoyed bowling and worked most recently as the manager of the snack bar at Bowl-O-Mat in Paterson. Above all, Frances loved being with her family and will always be remembered as a loving mother who provided a stable environment for her husband and children. Frances was the beloved wife of Ellsworth (Hap) Coleman for 62 years before his passing in 2017. She was the cherished mother of the late Ronald Coleman, Robert Coleman and his wife Linda and John Coleman and his wife Patty. She was the adored grandmother of Jeffrey, Daniel, Michael, Vanessa, and Christopher. Frances was predeceased by her sister Helen Bridge Greenwood and is also survived by her step brother Joseph Bridge and his wife Lois. Frances was the beloved sister-in-law of Myrtle Dalessio and her husband Edwin and Helen Martens and her husband John and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services are private. The family has requested memorial donations in Frances's name to be sent to a coronavirus . More at www.santangelofuneral.com