Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's R. C. Church
East Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Frances (Biamonte) DiBlasi Obituary
Frances DiBlasi (nee Biamonte)

Carlstadt - Frances DiBlasi (nee Biamonte), 83, of Carlstadt for 30 years, passed away on October 15, 2019. For 20 years, she was a sales associate at KMart in Lodi, retiring at the age of 65. Frances was an avid bingo player and enjoyed taking trips to Atlantic City. Beloved wife of the late Dominic DiBlasi. Loving mother of Robert Hirkaler, Vincent DiBlasi and Louis DiBlasi. Cherished grandmother of Jason Hirkaler and his wife Karla, Austin Hirkaler, Travis Hirkaler and great grandmother of Elijah and Elise. Dear sister of Loretta Siriday. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R. C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM.
