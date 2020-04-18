|
Frances Distefano (nee Roberto), of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Retired special needs transportation aide for Gamba Transportation in Leonia. Member of the Bergen County Knit Wits. Parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church in Ridgefield Park. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Distefano who passed away in 2014. Loving mother of Dan Distefano, Danielle Picone and her husband Joseph, Paul Distefano and his wife Barbara, and the late Thomas Distefano and his wife Marisa. Cherished grandmother of Cara, Kristin, Jesse, and Lucas. Cremation is private. Donations in Frances' name may be made to "helpholyname.org" where money is used specifically to buy supplies to help the staff at Holy Name Medical Center fight Covid 19. Vorheesingwersen.com