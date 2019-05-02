|
Frances Engelbrecht
Oradell - Frances Engelbrecht (nee Russano) 99, died peacefully at CareOne Facility in Oradell, NJ on Monday, April 29th. Born on April 25, 1920 in Paterson, NJ she was predeceased by parents Michael and Margaret Russano. In addition to her parents, Frances was also predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years, John Engelbrecht, her sister Mary Saunders and her husband Charlie, her sister Anne Vasile and her husband Jimmy, her sister Josephine DiRienzo and her husband Vito and her brother Gennaro Michael Russano. Frances is survived by her sister-in-law Irene Russano along with many, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews. A lifelong resident of Paterson, Frances had a love and passion for her family, game shows on TV, poker, cats and her beloved NY Giants. She was a Giants season ticket holder since they first opened Giant's Stadium in 1976 and attended the Giants first Super Bowl in Pasadena against the Broncos back in 1987 getting to see firsthand her favorite team win their first Super Bowl. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3rd from 6:00-9:00pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 Mc Bride Avenue, Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered Saturday, May 4th at 9:30am at Our Lady of Pompei Church, 70 Murray Ave., Paterson, NJ followed by a burial at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa.