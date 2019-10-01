Services
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
1-973-838-2290
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Our Lady Of Magnificat RC Church
2 Miller Road
Kinnelon, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Ficken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Ficken

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Ficken Obituary
Frances Ficken

Kinnelon - Frances Ficken, age 77, of Kinnelon, formerly of Weehawken, died Sunday, September 29, 2019. Mrs. Ficken was born in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late William and the late Pearl (Del Guidice) Ingold. She was a Customer Service Representative for Mikasa in Secaucus, NJ, and often enjoyed riding her bike. She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 loving years, Raymond Ficken, her beloved children, Jennifer Spallone and husband Stephen, Raymond Ficken Jr. and Karen Ficken-Ostermeir and husband Walter and four cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Caitlin, Julia and Mark.

The funeral will be Wednesday, October 2,2019,1:30 pm at Our Lady Of Magnificat RC Church, 2 Miller Road, Kinnelon, NJ. Entombment will be in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus following the Mass. Memorials can be made to . www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now