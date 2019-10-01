|
Frances Ficken
Kinnelon - Frances Ficken, age 77, of Kinnelon, formerly of Weehawken, died Sunday, September 29, 2019. Mrs. Ficken was born in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late William and the late Pearl (Del Guidice) Ingold. She was a Customer Service Representative for Mikasa in Secaucus, NJ, and often enjoyed riding her bike. She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 loving years, Raymond Ficken, her beloved children, Jennifer Spallone and husband Stephen, Raymond Ficken Jr. and Karen Ficken-Ostermeir and husband Walter and four cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Caitlin, Julia and Mark.
The funeral will be Wednesday, October 2,2019,1:30 pm at Our Lady Of Magnificat RC Church, 2 Miller Road, Kinnelon, NJ. Entombment will be in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus following the Mass. Memorials can be made to .