Eden Memorial Chapels, Inc.
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Frances Fried Obituary
Fort Lee, NJ - Fried, Frances 91, of Fort Lee, passed away Friday, February 21. She was a CPA in New York City for many years. She was the daughter of Sarah and Abraham Fried. A kind and loving person, she leaves behind two sisters, Alice (Bob) Kushner of Pittsburgh and Ethel Fried and also a slew of beloved nieces and nephews and other loved relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Chapel at Mount Moriah Cemetery, Fairview, on February 23 at 10:30am. For info www.edenmemeorial.com or 201-947-3336
