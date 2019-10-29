Services
Woodland Park - Frances Bravi Ganguzza born to Ugo and Rosa Bravi and older sister, Diva, on 11/19/34, died peacefully on 10/28/19, after a long struggle with lung and kidney disease. Quiet and shy by nature, enormously warm, kind and giving, Frances worked hard at many jobs during her lifetime, but always was most happy and comfortable creating a loving and secure home life for Joe, her beloved husband of 65 years, her 3 children, Joe Jr, who passed away in 2007, Donna and Theresa, sons in law, Rob and Josh, and her eight grandchildren, Lisa, Joey, Allison, David, Nicholas, Stephanie, Keith and Marc. Fran was born in Scranton, PA, spent her childhood in Closter, NJ, raised her family in Oradell, NJ, moved to Mt Arlington in later years, and was currently a resident of Woodland Park, NJ. Fran loved all flowers, but requested donations to Cystic Fibrosis New York Chapter be made in her name, as well as Plant a Tree, because of her love of Nature. Frances will be missed by all. Funeral services will begin 10:45AM Thursday at the Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012 followed by an 11:30AM Mass at St. Philip RC Church. Visiting hours are Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9. www.allwoodfuneralhome.com
