Frances Garofalo
1942 - 2020
Frances Garofalo

Norwood - Frances Garofalo (nee Arcury), 77, of Norwood, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Marianna Perry and her husband Benjamin of Oakland and Vincent and his wife Colleen of E. Brunswick. Adored grandmother of Melissa, Ryan, Jenna, Joseph, Sarah and Tyler. Dearest sister of Sadie Cannistra, Marie Violante and Dolores Bracco and sister-in-law of Frances D'Andrea.

Fran was self-employed for many years before retiring. She was a devoted parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Norwood and taught CCD for years. She also belonged to the Norwood/Northvale Women's Club. Fran was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.

Visiting hours are Tuesday 4-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Avenue, Northvale. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Church with entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee.

In lieu of flowers a donation to the Joseph Garofalo U.C.E. Scholarship Fund, c/o Paul Clement, 985 Iris Lane, Baldwin Harbor, NY 11510.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
JUL
29
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
JUL
29
Entombment
Madonna Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
