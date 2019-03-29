Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 South Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 South Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 South Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
R.C. Church of the Annunciation
50 West Midland Avenue
Paramus, NJ
Frances Gilmour Obituary
Frances Gilmour

Paramus - Frances (nee Skie), 90, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Frances was truly a life long resident of Paramus, it was where she was born, raised, lived and died. Her family owned one of Paramus's first celery farms. She was a parishioner of the R.C. Church of the Annunciation for many years.

Cherished wife of the late Harold Gilmour. Loving mother of Linda Ellmers and her husband Judson of Keystone, CO, Tricia Rivers and her late husband Brian of Westwood and William Gilmour of Hackensack. Devoted grandmother of Cary Anna Ellmers and Kyle Gilmour Rivers. She was predeceased by her brothers Richard Skie and William Godleski.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Monday April 1, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at R.C. Church of the Annunciation, 50 West Midland Avenue, Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Frances' memory may be made to the (Research), Greater New Jersey Chapter, 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251, Denville, NJ, 07834.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
