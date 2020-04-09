|
|
Frances Gould
Cedar Grove - Gould, Frances age 89 of Cedar Grove at rest in Cedar Grove on April 8, 2020. Dear sister of Jane Sullivan of Cedar Grove and the late Mildred Parr, Dorothy Kozak and Walter Gould. Beloved aunt of Dorothy Gould, Carolyn Gould, Jane Anna Lyons, Walter Gould, Jr. and the late Fr. Charles Parr and John (Jack) Parr. Also survived by five great nieces and nephew and many great-great nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, she lived in Paterson for most of her life before moving to Elmwood Park then Cedar Grove. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse in the Labor and Delivery room of St. Joseph's Hospital, Paterson, from 1949-1963. She was then employed by Paterson General Hospital in 1965, and Wayne General Hospital in 1990. She then returned to St. Joseph's Hospital Paterson in 1994. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Victories R.C. Church, Paterson. Later on, she was also a parishioner of St. Leo's R.C. Church in Elmwood Park. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services will be private. The family has chosen to arrange a memorial mass at a later date. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Leo's R.C. Church, 324 Market Street, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407 and/or , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-0050 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.