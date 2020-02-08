Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church
Park Ridge, NJ
Montvale - van KOOLBERGEN, Frances J. (nee Wasielewski) 80, of Montvale, NJ, passed away Thursday February 6th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerard A. Devoted mother of Jerry and his husband Phil Johnson, Martin and his partner Sanford Steinberg and Francine McAloon and her husband Dan McAloon. Devoted grandmother to Theresa, Anabelle and Lucille. Also survived by her loving brother Dennis Wasielewski and his wife Mary Jane and her loving brother in-law James. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, NJ on Monday February 10 from 5PM to 8PM. A Mass celebrating Frances's life and faith will be held at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church in Park Ridge, NJ on Tuesday, February 11th at 10AM with entombment at Garden of Memories in Township of Washington, NJ to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Frances' name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/FrancesvanKoolbergen. Becker-Funeralhome.com
