Frances Joyce Rogers



Clifton - Frances Joyce Rogers, 85, of Clifton, passed away on September 15, 2020. Fran, or Fradel, as she was affectionately known by her immediate family, was born in Paterson, where she grew up and graduated from East Side High School. She married and raised two beloved children, Hillary and Larry, in Clifton, whom she is survived by. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Dina (nee Portnoy) and grandchildren, Chad and Kayla, whom she adored beyond words. She was a dedicated Office Administrator at Pepsico, Moonachie for 17 years, before retiring. Fran was a talented knitter, an animal lover, a passionate Democrat, and an active member of the Clifton Library Mah Jong Club, where she formed several lasting friendships. Frances was an avid reader of novels, as well as the Clifton Journal and The Record newspapers, having written many letters to the Editor, expressing her various opinions on local and world topics. She had many friends in her community, who along with her family, will miss her dearly.









