1/
Frances Joyce Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Joyce Rogers

Clifton - Frances Joyce Rogers, 85, of Clifton, passed away on September 14, 2020. Fran, or Fradel, as she was affectionately known by her immediate family, was born in Paterson, where she grew up and graduated from East Side High School. She married and raised two beloved children, Hillary and Larry, in Clifton, whom she is survived by. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Dina (nee Portnoy) and grandchildren, Chad and Kayla, whom she adored beyond words. She was a dedicated Office Administrator at Pepsico, Moonachie for 17 years, before retiring. Fran was a talented knitter, an animal lover, a passionate Democrat, and an active member of the Clifton Library Mah Jong Club, where she formed several lasting friendships. Frances was an avid reader of novels, as well as the Clifton Journal and The Record newspapers, having written many letters to the Editor, expressing her various opinions on local and world topics. She had many friends in her community, who along with her family, will miss her dearly. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Louis Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved