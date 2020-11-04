1/1
Frances K. Napolitano
Frances K. Napolitano

Wood-Ridge - Frances K. Napolitano (nee Korek) of Wood-Ridge passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 67. Born in Jersey City to the late Frank and Alice Korek. Frances was a 1970 Graduate of Wood-Ridge High School. She was an administrative assistant for the Bergen County Sheriff's Department in Hackensack for thirty years. Frances was a former member of the Wood-Ridge Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a former Girl Scout Leader and Service Unit Chairperson. Beloved wife of the late Charles Napolitano. Devoted mother of Katherine Gravina and her husband Tony, Alicia Napolitano and her fiancé Kevin Varhola, Jessica Pearce and her husband Jonathan, Victoria Dempsey and her husband Daniel, Shannon, Kayla and Tyler Napolitano. Dear sister of Bob Korek and his loving companion Christine, Steven Korek and his late wife Patricia and Pete Korek. Loving grandmother of Lillie Varhola "Lilligans". Cherished aunt of Ryan Korek and his wife Danielle. Frances is also survived by her cousins and many friends. She will be missed by all. Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, November 7th at 10 AM. Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Friday, November 6th from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to https://gf.me/u/y448hf would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
NOV
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
