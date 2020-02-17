Services
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
400 Ramapo Ave
Pompton Lakes, NJ
Frances (Waltz) Kamer

Frances (Waltz) Kamer Obituary
Frances (Waltz) Kamer

Wayne - age 89, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Paterson, she lived in Wayne since 1959. Before retiring, she was a corporate cashier for GAF Materials Corp. Loving mother of Denise and her husband Kim Pugsley, and Karl J. Kamer, III. Visiting on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. Funeral on Friday at 10:00 AM at Christ Episcopal Church, 400 Ramapo Ave, Pompton Lakes. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105,
