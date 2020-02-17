|
Frances (Waltz) Kamer
Wayne - age 89, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Paterson, she lived in Wayne since 1959. Before retiring, she was a corporate cashier for GAF Materials Corp. Loving mother of Denise and her husband Kim Pugsley, and Karl J. Kamer, III. Visiting on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. Funeral on Friday at 10:00 AM at Christ Episcopal Church, 400 Ramapo Ave, Pompton Lakes. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105,