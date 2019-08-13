|
|
Frances Kinney
Garfield - Frances Kinney, (nee Millitello), 84, of Garfield, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. Before retiring, she was an executive secretary. Frances was a member of the Rosary Society for Holy Name Church in Garfield, NJ.
Cherished wife of the late John J. Kinney. Loving mother of John V. Kinney, Camille A. Petrie and her husband Louis, Daniel F. Kinney, and David J. Kinney. Beloved grandmother of Sean and Scott. Predeceased by her sisters Josephine Graziano and Anna Isola.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church in Garfield. Interment Clover Leaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge, NJ.
