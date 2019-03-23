Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Luke's RC Church
Waldwick, NJ
View Map
Waldwick - Mc Loughlin, Frances Lyons (nee Melia) age 89 of Waldwick formerly of Ridgefield Park. She retired in 1992 as a Computer Supervisor from Merck Pharmaceutical in Somerset NJ where she worked for 27 years. She was a parishioner of St. Luke's RC Church where she served as an Eucharistic Minster a member of the Carmelites and a parishioner of St. Francis RC Church. Beloved wife to the late John Lyons and Patrick J. Mc Loughlin. Devoted mother to William Lyons and his wife Barbara, Maureen Tashjian and her husband Glenn, Bernadette Ricca, John Lyons and his wife Ellen, Rosemary Arndt and her husband Tony and Joann Deweil and her husband Ralph. Loving grandmother to 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Dear sister to the late Bridget Melia and Franciscan Brother Kevin Melia. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St. Ridgefield Park on Monday 10:30am. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Luke's RC Church, Waldwick at 11:30am. Interment following St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hackensack. Visitation Sunday 3-7pm. In lieu of flowers Masses can be said for Frances or donations may be made to: the Parkinson's Assoc. in her memory. Vorheesingwersen.com
