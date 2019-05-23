|
Frances M. Lando
New Milford - Frances M. Lando, a longtime resident of New Milford, passed away on May 21, 2019 at the age of 75, after a courageous battle with cancer. Frances was married to her husband, Frederick for 49 years, and together they raised three wonderful children. An avid theater lover and supporter of the arts, Frances saw every show on Broadway, and was a supporter of the Roundabout Theatre Company.
Frances was met in heaven by her sisters Grayce and Bernadette, and her parents. Survived by her beloved husband Frederick Lando. Devoted mother of James Lando (Rocio), Christine Hill (David), and Jeffrey Lando (Maria). Cherished grandmother to Joshua Lando, Olivia Hill, and Jacob Hill. Dear sister of Raymond O'Hagan. Frances will truly be missed by all who knew her.
Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2-4PM and 7-9PM. A mass of Christian burial will be offered at St. Peter R.C. Church, 445 Fifth Avenue in River Edge on Saturday, May 25th at 10:30AM. All asked to meet at church. Cremation service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, PO Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241 or the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.