William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
(201) 261-0222
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Church
29 Jefferson Avenue
Emerson, NJ
Emerson - Frances M. Orzech, longtime resident of Emerson, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019 at the age of 96. Frances was born on July 4, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Pratt Institute and went on to attend Columbia University, where she received her Master's Degree.

Frances married Joseph P. Orzech and together they had two wonderful children. Unfortunately, Joseph passed away in 1956, and leaving Frances a widow. Despite this setback, Frances successfully raised two responsible adults. Frances worked as a teacher for 25 years in the Hackensack School System, where she taught Home Economics to Middle-Schoolers.

Frances is survived by her devoted children, Joseph Orzech and Frances Sirignano and her husband Louis. She was the dear grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Frances will truly be missed by all who knew her.

Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10AM at Assumption Church, 29 Jefferson Avenue in Emerson. Interment following to Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah.
