William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
(201) 261-0222
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Peter the Apostle Church
445 Fifth Avenue
River Edge, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Church
445 Fifth Avenue
River Edge, NJ
Frances M. Sbrocco

Frances M. Sbrocco Obituary
Frances M. Sbrocco

River Edge - Frances Sbrocco, 93, was welcomed into the loving arms of Our Lord on December 18th surrounded by her loved ones.

Adored and loved by her late husband, Michael (1997), Frances is survived by her children, Mary Culver, Paul and Janet Sbrocco, Christine and Ron Black and Michele Sbrocco along with her "treasures" - her 8 grandchildren, their spouses and 16 great-grandchildren.

Frances was predeceased by her sisters and brothers, Madeline, Louis, Anna, Robert and Frank.

Frances and Mike were active parishioners of St. Peter the Apostle serving the parish in a variety of ministries including Chair-couple of "Showtime," and Pre-Cana. Frances served as President of the Rosary Society, a member of Cornerstone and the church restoration advisory board. She was one of the first Eucharistic Ministers to minister in the parish. She was named a Parish Trustee in 2005.

Within the community, Frances was Vice-President and President of the Woman's Club of River Edge. She was a founding employee of Bloomingdales' in Hackensack until her retirement in 1996.

Viewing will take place at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 445 Fifth Avenue, River Edge, on Sunday, December 22, 3:00-7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am at St. Peter the Apostle Church on Monday, December 23. Entombment following to Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum in North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the River Edge Volunteer Ambulance Service or Villa Marie Claire at https://www.villamarieclaire.org/ways-to-give.aspx

May her memory be a blessing!
