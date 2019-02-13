|
Frances MacGregor
West Orange - Frances MacGregor, 89, of West Orange, died peacefully on February 10, 2019.
Frances MacGregor (Perrone) was born in Englewood and grew up in Edgewater, NJ. She married Donald E. MacGregor in 1954 and lived in Clifton for more than 50 years. She is the cherished mother of Jeffrey MacGregor (Judith Newman) and Donna MacGregor (Raymond Badach). Her loving family includes her three grandchildren, Rebecca MacGregor (Max Weary), John MacGregor, and Christian Badach. She is predeceased by her loving husband and her sister Theresa Vlasak. She worked as a secretary for the Texaco Oil Company in New York City and later became a sales associate for Saks Fifth Avenue in Hackensack where she was known for her sense of style and her lovely smile. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 797 Valley Road, Clifton, NJ. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the reachoutandread.org or to a
Funeral Services are held under the direction of Shook-Farmer Funeral Home, Roseland, NJ. Condolences and memories may be shared at shookfarmer.com