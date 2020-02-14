|
|
Frances Mae Taddeo
Pompton Plains - Frances Mae Taddeo, 91, of Pompton Plains and Lincoln Park, passed away on February 13, 2020.
The daughter of the late Arthur and Mae Leva, Frances was born in Orange and lived in West Orange for 35 years before moving to Lincoln Park. She worked as a secretary for the West Orange Board of Education and volunteered in the ER at Chilton Hospital for over 20 years.
Frances was a member of the Essex County Retired Educators Association and the Red Hat Society of Totowa, Chapter 43999, where she made many lasting friendships. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Catherine Anello and her husband Vincenzo; her son, Alfred Taddeo, Jr. and his wife Patricia; 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred "Tiger" Taddeo; and her sisters, Catherine and Gelsomine.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 8 pm Monday, February 17 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 10 am Tuesday at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, Pompton Plains. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated by the family.