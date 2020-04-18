|
Frances Mary Palmieri (nee Schuman)
Ridgefield - Frances Mary Palmieri (nee Schuman) of Ridgefield, NJ entered into eternal rest on April 16, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born on August 21, 1924 in New York City, NY. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Palmieri, with whom she shared 72 years of marriage. Frances was lovingly devoted to her three children Mary Ann Quinlan, Barbara Jousse and Ralph Palmieri and beloved Mother-in law to Gayle Palmieri and Philip Jousse (d.2016) Cherished Grandmother to Dr. Jennifer Quinlan, Shawn Quinlan, Lauren, Daniel and Stephanie Palmieri. Predeceased by parents Mary and William Schuman of Ridgefield, NJ and her brother John Schuman. Frances is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.
Frances was an active member of the Ridgefield Seniors and served on the entertainment committee for many years. She volunteered as treasurer of the ladies auxiliary VFW Post 7502 of Ridgefield. Frances was an active member of the Ridgefield community pool, where she loved playing cards with her dear friends. Also, a Member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Fairview, NJ. She had many hobbies that she enjoyed, including cooking, crocheting, volunteering and playing cards.
Funeral arrangements are being held by Blackley Funeral Home in Ridgefield, NJ. Due to the present circumstances, there will be no viewing and cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made online in Frances' memory to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America or by phone: (212) 541-5454.