Frances Mary Sudol
Manasquan - Frances Mary (Gumienny) Sudol, 86, of Manasquan, NJ, and Islamorada, FL, passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Montclair, NJ, as well, where she raised her four children. She was born and raised in Wallington, NJ, to Joseph Stanley and Wanda Anna Gumienny (nee Konikowski) and graduated from East Rutherford High School where, as a cheerleader, she met her football hero and husband of 65 years, Dr. John E. Sudol. She enjoyed floral and interior design and in 1987 graciously donated her Upper Mountain Avenue home to The Junior League of Montclair, NJ, for its spectacular fundraiser "Wisteria Heights" designer show house. She was a former member of the Verona Garden Club and the Montclair Golf Club. But most of all, she loved traveling the world with her husband, family and close friends. Frances is survived by her husband, Dr. John E. Sudol, their four children and spouses: Sharon Sudol and John A. Russell, Amy Sudol, Craig and Nicole Sudol, Glenn and Sally Sudol and their five grandchildren: Zachary, Kyle, Sarah, Delaney and Chase Sudol. Also surviving Frances is her sister, Mary Magnabousco, and husband Robert, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents as well as brothers Joseph Steven Gumienny and Edwin John Gumienny. Frances was buried in the company of her loved ones in the family plot at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack, NJ. Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington, NJ, was entrusted with her arrangements. To leave condolences to the family please visit
