Frances Mary Vacca
North Arlington - Vacca, Frances Mary, 88, of North Arlington, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Mary (nee Petrizzo) & Alphonse Vacca. Loving sister of the late Peter J. Vacca, John Vacca, Marion Columbino, Michael Vacca, Marie Baniewski and Anthony Vacca. Cherished aunt of many nieces & nephews. Miss Vacca held a position as head bookkeeper for 50 years before retiring at age 67. She was a former softball team player in Garfield and ran the girls softball league for 20 years in North Arlington. She was a longtime parishioner, over 50 years, in Queen of Peace Church. Funeral Thursday 9AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10AM Queen of Peace R.C. Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received Wednesday 3-7PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.