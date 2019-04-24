|
|
Frances Mineo
Toms River - Frances Mineo (nee Oliveri), 102, of Toms River, formerly of Lodi, on April 22, 2019. Before retiring she was a seamstress and a member of the I.L.G.W.U. She was formerly a member of the Lodi AARP, the Lodi Seniors, and a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Lodi. Beloved wife of the late Rosario. Devoted mother of Linda Coley and husband Nick, Michael Mineo, and the late Joseph Mineo. Loving grandmother of Dana Throop, Alexa Mineo, and Andrea Mineo. Cherished great-grandmother of Sean Yoakam, Krysta Yoakam, and Kaden Throop. Dear sister of the late Josephine Buglino, Sarah Longo, Michael and John Oliveri. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday 8:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 9:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Thursday 4:00-8:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com