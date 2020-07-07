Frances Nouhan Florentine
Frances (Nouhan) Martone Florentine, 94, of Clifton, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Mrs. Martone Florentine resided in the Paterson-Clifton area for most of her life. She had been a realtor in Passaic County for over 25 years, most recently with Coldwell Banker in Clifton.
Mrs. Martone Florentine had been a parishioner of St. Ann Melkite Church in Woodland Park where she was a former church organist and choir director. She also had been a member of the Passaic County Board of Realtors.
She was predeceased by: her first husband, Michael Martone and her second husband, Edward A. Florentine; her son-in-law, Frank Urbancic; two brothers, George and John Nouhan; three sisters, Matilda Kleber, Eva McKay and Victoria Nouhan.
Survivors include: three children, Michelle Urbancic, Donna Baglione and her husband, Robert and Paul Martone; two brothers, Joseph Nouhan and his wife, Lois and Charles Nouhan and his wife, Phyllis; and her grandchildren, Frank Charles Urbancic, III, Arlette Nadine Urbancic and Robert Guerino Baglione, Jr.
Visitation will be held Friday 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. The funeral ceremony will begin at 12:30 pm followed by the entombment at Laurel Grove Memorial Park in Totowa. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com
