Frances Pedoto
Norwood - Frances Pedoto (nee Battaglia), 90, of Norwood, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James "Puffy" Pedoto. Cherished mother of Elaine Danno and husband Paul of Norwood and Janice Perfetto and husband John, also of Norwood. Dearest sister of the late Mary Marini, Josephine Cambareri and Anthony Battaglia. She is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Frances was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed cooking for her family. She retired from Fleming H. Revell Publishing Co. in Old Tappan and later volunteered her time at the Buckingham Rehab in Norwood. She was also a parishioner of Immaculate Conception RC Church in Norwood.
Due to the current health crisis, a memorial mass will be celebrated in her memory at a later date.
Those who wish may make donations to
