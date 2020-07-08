Frances Pellecchia
New Milford - Frances Pellecchia (nee Osso) passed away peacefully on July 7th at the age of 91. She is survived by her sister Theresa Panyko; her son Anthony and daughter-in-law Ilene and grandchildren Danielle and Ian; son Raymond Jr. and daughter-in-law Steffi and grandchildren Ali and Zach; her son Carmine; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Raymond Sr., parents Antonio and Fortunata Osso, brother Joseph and sister Nancy. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Arrangements will be private. Donations to the American Heart Association
would be welcome.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.