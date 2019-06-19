Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
52 Totowa Road
Totowa, NJ
Hackensack - Pomante, Frances (nee Lombardo), age 96 of Hackensack at rest in Hackensack on June 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mario Pomante (2015). Sister-in-law of Doris Pomante of Wayne and Laura Pomante of West Palm Beach, FL. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved her very much. Born in Hackensack, she lived most of her life in Hackensack and Paterson. She was a Homemaker. She was a great cook. She also loved bingo, crossword puzzles and playing cards. She enjoyed teaching her nieces and nephews her favorite games. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 52 Totowa Road, Totowa, on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
