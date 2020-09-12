Frances Provenzale
Paterson - Frances (Belcastro) Provenzale, age 88, of Paterson, NJ passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Paterson, NJ, she resided in Fair Lawn for 50 years before returning to Paterson. A woman of strong faith, she was a parishioner of Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church in Paterson where she was a member of the Leisure Club and Columbiettes and also a parishioner of St. Anne R.C. Church in Fair Lawn. Active throughout her life, Fran was a member of the Curtiss-Wright Workers and Friends Group, Fair Lawn Senior Center as well as enjoying playing cards and reading. However, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.
As a graduate of St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing, she began her career as a registered nurse with the hospital before working as a private duty nurse and then entering the field of industrial nursing with Curtiss-Wright. Later in life, Fran worked at the Fair Lawn High School cafeteria and was a sandwich artist with Subway in Fair Lawn.
Beloved wife of the late John Provenzale. Loving and devoted mother of Marie DeNegri and husband Alex, Dawn Rice and husband James, Anita Provenzale and late partner Jim Nelson and Anne Provenzale. Dear sister of Rosalind Raymond and husband Dan and Marilyn Alois and late husband Donald. Cherished grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of sixteen.
The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 9:30-11:30 am at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, vpfairlawn.com
. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Noon at St. Anne R.C. Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fran to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Shriners Hospitals for Children
would be appreciated.