Frances Provenzale

Frances ProvenzalePaterson - Frances (Belcastro) Provenzale, age 88, of Paterson, NJ passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John Provenzale. Loving and devoted mother of Marie DeNegri and husband Alex, Dawn Rice and husband James, Anita Provenzale and late partner Jim Nelson, Anne Provenzale and the late John Thomas Provenzale and surviving wife, Geri. Dear sister of Rosalind Raymond and husband Dan and Marylyn Alois and late husband Donald. Cherished grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of sixteen.The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 9:30-11:30 am at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, vpfairlawn.com . A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Noon at St. Anne R.C. Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fran to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children would be appreciated.