Frances R. Garlicki
Frances R. Garlicki

Bogota - Frances R. Garlicki (nee Slocik), 89, of Bogota passed away on December 1, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, PA she served as Borough Clerk of the Borough of Bogota beginning on January 19, 1987 and retired on November 30, 2014. Devoted wife of the late Edward Garlicki. Beloved mother of Ellen Nyemcsik and her husband John, Jane Michnowski and her husband Steve and Dessa Glasser and her husband Brian. Loving grandmother of Sean Michnowski and Dana Licari and her husband Nick. She was predeceased by 3 sisters. Visiting at Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Ave., Bogota on Friday from 4-8PM. All will meet at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 115 E. Ft. Lee Rd., Bogota on Saturday at 9:15AM for the Funeral Mass at 9:30AM. Interment Maple Grove Park Cemetery, Hackensack. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
