Frances R. Hans
Dumont - Frances R. Hans (née Zunin), 90, of Dumont, died peacefully on March 2, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband, James Hans, Jr. (2016). Loving mother of James J. (Kathanne) Hans, Robert (June) Hans, Maryanne (Lawrence) Miloscia. Cherished grandmother of Christine, James Raymond, Steven, Kathryn, Lauren, Elizabeth, Jennifer, and Lawrence, and great-grandmother of seven great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Louis Zunin and Catherine Diehl.
Frances was born in New York City to Maria (née Almerini) and John Zunin. She devoted her life to raising her family. Frances was a longtime parishioner and Eucharistic Minister of St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont, and a PTA volunteer for the Dumont Public Schools.
Funeral Mass Thursday, March 5th, 9:30 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church. Interment Fairview Cemetery. Visiting Wednesday, March 4th, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frances' memory to the St. Mary's Church Elevator Fund, 280 Washington Ave., Dumont, NJ 07628 or the Leslie Simon Breast Care & Cytodiagnosis Center, C/O Englewood Hospital & Medical Center, 350 Engle St., Englewood, NJ 07628.