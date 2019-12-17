|
Frances Rabitz Brauner
Frances Rabitz Brauner, age 101, a longtime resident of Bridgeport, Fairfield and Trumbull, CT, widow of Charles Brauner, died December 16, 2019 at the Jewish Home at Rockleigh, New Jersey. She was a graduate of Warren Harding HS and worked for decades as manager of City Line Poultry in Stratford, then as a volunteer and later bookkeeper at the Jewish Home in Fairfield. Daughter of the late Abraham and Pauline Rabitz, she was predeceased by her brother Joseph Rabitz, and is survived by her sister, Florence (Fay) Simon of Mason Ohio, her sons, Dr. Gary Brauner of Cresskill, New Jersey and Dr. Joel Brauner of Raanana, Israel, their wives Judy and Cindy, granddaughters; Lisa Brauner, Wendy Brauner, Laurie Sasson, Rebecca Schwarzmer , step-grandchildren; Bryan Brauner, Amanda Brauner, and seven greatgrandchildren, all of whom will miss her love, brilliance, racontouring, punsterism, and wisdom. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (TODAY) at 1:00 PM from The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT, with interment following at Loyalty Cemetery, 172 Burroughs Road, Fairfield, CT. Shiva will be observed at the home of Dr. Gary Brauner in Cresskill, NJ, Wed. - Fri. and at the home of Dr. Joel Brauner in Raanana, Israel on Sunday.