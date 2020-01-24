|
Frances Regenbogen
Fair Lawn - Regenbogen, Frances, a long-time resident of Fair Lawn, N.J., died on January 11,2020 after a long illness. Born in Bronx, New York on December 23, 1921 to Anna and Louis Strell, she was a graduate of Brooklyn College. Frances was the loving wife of David Regenbogen, who died in 2014. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Rosenblatt and her son Howard Regenbogen. She leaves behind four loving grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Frances devoted her career to teaching in Elmwood Park, N.J. She taught third grade for many years before getting a Master's Degree in Special Education. A creative and effective teacher, she devised games and other learning tools tailored to her students' individual needs. After her retirement, she used her skills to teach English as a Second Language to Russian immigrants at Temple Avodah in Fair Lawn.
Donations in her memory may be made to H.I.A.S. (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society), 1300 Spring Street, Suite 500. Silver Spring, M.D. 20910.