Frances Rose Bariso
Wayne - Frances Rose Bariso (née Moran), 76 of Wayne, NJ formerly of East Rutherford, NJ passed away on Sunday April 12, 2020. Frances was born in Passaic, NJ on January 18, 1944 and became exactly what she always wanted to be; a wonderful mother and grandmother. Frances is survived by her husband Anthony S. Bariso of Wayne, her daughter Nicole Rose Bariso of Wayne, her son Anthony Peter Bariso and his wife Deanna (née Lewandowski) of Wayne, and her daughter Laurarose Moran Bariso of Paterson. Frances also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Cole Francis Peter Moran-Bariso 18 of Wayne, Peter Edward Anthony Moran-Bariso 10 of Wayne, Haley Marie Bariso 8 of Wayne, and Vera Francesca Rose Bariso 2 of Paterson. Cremation will be private and arranged by Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt, NJ.