Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church
234 N. Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Samartino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Samartino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Samartino Obituary
Frances Samartino

Paramus - Frances Samartino (nee Cecere), 99, of Paramus, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. Before retiring, Frances worked for Scholle Corp. Ridgefield Park as a Assembler. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation RC Church in Paramus.

Cherished wife of the late Felix Samartino. Beloved mother of Phyllis Casey of Clearwater, FL, Devoted grandmother of Russell Thorne, Randy Thorne and his wife Denise, Andrea Thorne, and Richard Thorne and his wife Karyn. Up-Down Nanny of the late Jack Louis Thorne (2004). Dear "Dancin Nanny" of Jessica, Matthew, Jenna, Michael, Philip, Danielle, Giuliana and Angelina.

The family would like to thank Beverly for her care and devotion towards Nanny over the past four years.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, 234 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Frances' memory may be made to , 1347 Perrineville Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now