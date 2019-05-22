|
Frances Samartino
Paramus - Frances Samartino (nee Cecere), 99, of Paramus, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. Before retiring, Frances worked for Scholle Corp. Ridgefield Park as a Assembler. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation RC Church in Paramus.
Cherished wife of the late Felix Samartino. Beloved mother of Phyllis Casey of Clearwater, FL, Devoted grandmother of Russell Thorne, Randy Thorne and his wife Denise, Andrea Thorne, and Richard Thorne and his wife Karyn. Up-Down Nanny of the late Jack Louis Thorne (2004). Dear "Dancin Nanny" of Jessica, Matthew, Jenna, Michael, Philip, Danielle, Giuliana and Angelina.
The family would like to thank Beverly for her care and devotion towards Nanny over the past four years.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, 234 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Frances' memory may be made to , 1347 Perrineville Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831.
