Maywood, NJ - Solski, Frances A. (nee Dzincielewski), 87, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 of Maywood, NJ. Frances work for Somes Uniform in Hackensack and retired from Sears - Robuck Co. in Maywood after 20 years. She was also a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Solski, Sr.(2009). Loving mother of Edward J. Solski, Jr and his wife Robyn and Steven W. Solski. Cherished grandmother of Lauren, Michael and his wife Pamela. Great grandmother of Autumn.

Funeral from the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Maywood at 9:30am. Burial to follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack, NJ. Visiting Friday 7 - 9 pm. Visit Trinkafaustini.com for Driving Direction/Online Condolences.
