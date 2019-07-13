Resources
05/09/1920 - 07/13/1999

In loving memory of a dear Mother,

Grandmother and Great Grandmother who passed away on July 13, 1999.

Gigi, it is so hard to believe that you were called to heaven 20 years ago. Our hearts still long for you everyday. Your smile is everlasting, just as our love is for you. We keep your memory alive for your 8 great-grandchildren by sharing the many loving and funny memories of their Gigi.

You left us all a very special legacy that we

will forever cherish.

Always in our hearts,

Rita & Jim, Loretta & Eddie

Granddaughters Lori, Chrissy, Amy,

Melissa & Michelle
