Frances T. Lensi


1946 - 2020
Frances T. Lensi

New Milford - Frances T. Lensi (nee Carella) was 73 years old when she passed away Tuesday, March 17th. Born in the Bronx, Frances was raised in Tenafly. She would later settle in New Milford where she and her husband John raised their family. Francis was survived by her beloved husband John, loving daughters Aimee Jacobs and her husband Jeffrey and Michelle Clancy and her boyfriend Matthew Flanagan. Frances is the cherished sister of Connie Carella and her dear brother Jim Carella. She is the devoted grandmother of Katelin, Liam, John, Mia and Harrison. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in her memory this Spring. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com
